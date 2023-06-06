Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 6.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,303,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $153,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,551,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,261,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $697.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.