Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. U-Haul makes up 1.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in U-Haul by 83.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,179. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

