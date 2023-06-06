Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Trust Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

NTRS stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 460,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,732. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

