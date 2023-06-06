Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.40. 266,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $266.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

