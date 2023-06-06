Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,646. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

