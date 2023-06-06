Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.05

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

