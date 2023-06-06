Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Grin has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $540,837.38 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,134.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00334931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00542125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.96 or 0.00416301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

