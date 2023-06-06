Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $571,922.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00340430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00543188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00424592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

