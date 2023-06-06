Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Lowered to $66.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

