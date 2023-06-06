Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GHL. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

GHL stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.