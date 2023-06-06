Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.76

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 168285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Featured Articles
