Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

6/2/2023 – Good Times Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/1/2023 – Good Times Restaurants is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

