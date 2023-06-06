Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Financial Review

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glory Star New Media Group and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.24 $26.89 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $146.41 million 6.45 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -20.12

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats Global Blue Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.