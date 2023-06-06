Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $216.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.