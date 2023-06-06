Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 3.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 220,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,992,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Specifically, Director James Monroe III purchased 184,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,662.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,158.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 184,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,158.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,065,430 shares of company stock worth $4,005,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Globalstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 199,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

