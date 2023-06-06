Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,940 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 641,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,856. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.