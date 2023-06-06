GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. 7,587,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,222. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

