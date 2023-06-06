Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 3.6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 1,904,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 20,116,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $59,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,466,404 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $59,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 800,254 shares of company stock worth $1,098,365 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 693,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 800,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

