Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Generac were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Generac stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

