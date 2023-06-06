Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Garmin worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN remained flat at $105.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,236. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.