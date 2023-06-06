Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 40,977 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

