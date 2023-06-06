Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,340 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

NYSE:PNC traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

