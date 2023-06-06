Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.54 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 76.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,968,000 after buying an additional 417,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

NYSE BA traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $211.32. 1,488,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,561. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

