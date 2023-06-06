Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.35 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,360 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 7,315,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,784,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

