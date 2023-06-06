Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $15.05 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,975 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 705,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

