Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.09. The company had a trading volume of 229,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,746. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.08 and its 200 day moving average is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

