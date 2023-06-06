Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 950 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Diageo worth $98,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

About Diageo

Shares of DEO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.68. 214,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,937. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

