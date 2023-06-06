Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 26,115 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,256,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 512,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $271,609,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,177,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.10. 1,693,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.52 and a 200-day moving average of $497.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $451.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

