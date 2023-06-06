Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. 1,572,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

