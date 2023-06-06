Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 12,850 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Textron worth $68,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

Textron stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,890. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.