Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AutoNation worth $38,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,481. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,223 shares of company stock worth $33,472,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

