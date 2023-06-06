Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $42,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 340,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 64,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,242. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.