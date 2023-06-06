Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 41,600 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $73,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.87. 120,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

