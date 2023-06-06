G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $3,891.07 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

