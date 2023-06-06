G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $18.00. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 659,606 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 22.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

