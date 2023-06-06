G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 1,723,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,284. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $931.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.