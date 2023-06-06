FTX Token Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $285.07 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

