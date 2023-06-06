FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:FJUL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 22,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

