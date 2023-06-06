Fruits Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Fruits has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $248,763.57 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fruits has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.