Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.98. 558,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

