Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Read More
