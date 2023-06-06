Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 219 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.98. The stock had a trading volume of 246,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,067. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.