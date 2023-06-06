Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 21,515 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 764,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

