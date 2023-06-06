Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,808 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 9,898,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,091,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

