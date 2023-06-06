Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.12. 347,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,203. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

