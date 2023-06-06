Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.19 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.