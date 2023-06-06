Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 2,721,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

