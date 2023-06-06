Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

