Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,361 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $78,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. 2,185,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,757,570. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.