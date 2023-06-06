Frederic B. Luddy Sells 660 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE NOW traded up $8.73 on Monday, hitting $556.91. 1,385,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,978. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $559.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average of $440.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $9,549,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

